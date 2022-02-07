Meta is Fined For The Second Time In Case of Giphy Purchase

Meta: One of the main regulatory bodies of the British market, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) imposed a fine of 1.5 million pounds (about R$ 10.6 million in direct currency conversion) on Meta, the company that controls the Facebook.

The decision is directly related to a case still under investigation: the acquisition of the Giphy animation creation and sharing service, announced in May 2020 and now analyzed as a possible anti-competitive market practice.

According to the agency, Meta did not notify the CMA about the departure of three key employees related to the negotiation, who were reassigned to other departments. This is already the second fine imposed by the CMA in the case: the first took place in October 2021 and also involved “lack of collaboration and conscious breach of rules” on the part of the investigated.

What do both sides say?

In a statement, Meta confirmed that it must pay the fine, but complained about the treatment. “We intend to pay the fine, but it is problematic for the CMA to make decisions that could directly impact the rights of our US employees, which are protected under US law,” says the spokesperson.

On the other hand, the agency stressed that what happened only reinforces the “serious and particularly blatant nature of Meta in failing to cooperate”.

The hearing that can resolve the case is scheduled for April 25, 2022. In the worst case scenario, Mark Zuckerberg’s company could be forced to resell Giphy.