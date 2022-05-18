META (Facebook) Takes a Step Regarding Crypto Coins!

The social media giant entered the blockchain world with the metaverse and rebranded as Meta. The last step is about cryptocurrencies. According to the trademark applications made by the company, crypto money payments can be supported directly or indirectly. In this case, it is possible that hundreds of millions of new investors will enter the crypto money ecosystem.

META PAY and Cryptocurrency

The company has applied for 5 different trademarks for META PAY. Applications will allow platform users to trade fiat and cryptocurrencies. It is considered certain that META PAY will launch a payment and exchange platform.

If the company opens a door to cryptocurrencies, close to 1 billion people will be able to enter the markets at once. If Facebook doesn’t want to achieve its metaverse goals in isolation from decentralized ecosystems, it has to. It is thought-provoking that the company, which has not made promising statements about access to cryptocurrencies in the past, has opened the door to this in its trademark applications. META has announced that it aims to tokenize in-app rewards and similar things. If cryptocurrencies are added to these, investors may have good days.

Cryptocurrencies and Metaverse

The metaverse, which has become the focus of attention of giant companies, has also started a great transformation process. Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, the biggest companies in the world, are working like crazy on how they can offer a virtual world to their customers. Metaverse initiatives that appeal to the cryptocurrency community such as The Sandbox and Decentraland also attract great attention. In fact, a significant number of corporate companies have even started to take their places here. There is serious demand for virtual rallies, shops, contact centers and more.

The rest of the world is no different from us. A few years from now, as technology continues to grow exponentially, the dream of the “metaverse” will be filled with more “facts”. With sensors, interactive VR/AR suits, much more advanced glasses, and even VR/AR, we will see innovations that we could not even imagine. Billions of dollars are spent on the R&D of this dream.

In 1990, no one could have imagined being able to do the things we do today with a phone in hand. And people will say the same about us when we get to the 2030s and 2040s.

“They couldn’t have imagined the technology and metaverse experience I have today with the simple devices in their hands.”