Meta Agrees to Settle Cambridge Analytica Class Action Lawsuit For $725 Million

What just happened? It’s been four years since Facebook got caught up in the biggest scandal to date: Cambridge Analytica. In addition to paying $4.9 billion to the Federal Trade Commission as part of the settlement agreement, the social network just agreed to pay $725 million to settle a long-standing class action, making this the largest settlement in a privacy case.

Recall that in 2018, a whistleblower reported that the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica collected the personal data of almost 90 million users without their consent for targeted political advertising during the 2016 US presidential campaign and the Brexit referendum in the UK.

The controversy led to Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress, a $4.9 billion fine imposed on the company by the FTC in July 2019, and a $100 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In 2018, a class action lawsuit was also filed on behalf of Facebook users who claimed that the company violated consumer privacy laws by transferring personal data to other firms.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, settled a class-action lawsuit in August, thereby ensuring CEO Mark Zuckerberg, chief operating officer Javier Oliva and former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg avoided hours of questioning by lawyers while under oath. The lawsuit on Thursday revealed the financial terms of the settlement.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in this case say that $725 million is the largest amount ever received in a class action over data privacy, and the largest amount that Meta has ever paid to resolve a class action. The agreement still requires the approval of the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit.

Meta claims that it did nothing wrong in the Cambridge Analytica incident. He did not admit any wrongdoing under the settlement agreement, insisting that the agreement was “in the interests of our community and shareholders.”

Meta said it has revised its approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program over the past three years in response to the lawsuit. Facebook no longer allows third parties to access user data through their friends, has strengthened its ability to restrict and monitor how third parties receive and use information about Facebook users, and has improved its methods of informing, according to the application (according to Bloomberg). users, what information Facebook collects and transmits about them.

This does not mean the end of Meta’s relationship with the Cambridge Analytica fallout. Zuckerberg is facing a lawsuit from Washington Attorney General Carl A. Racine over allegations that the Meta boss was personally involved in the failures that led to the incident and his “policies allowed years of efforts to mislead users about the extent of Facebook’s misconduct . . .”