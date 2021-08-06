Messi will win 77 euros per minute from PSG

After Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona, ​​it was a matter of curiosity which team he would transfer to. PSG is the strongest candidate for Messi. It has been claimed that Ligue 1 giant Paris-Saint Germain has offered an astonishing salary for the superstar.

Ligue 1 giant Paris-Saint Germain has offered an astonishing salary to transfer Messi, who is in the hands of a testimonial. It was learned that the offer was 2+1 and 40 million Euros per year.

Thus, if the PSG transfer takes place, Messi will earn 77 euros per minute.

Annual: 40 million Euros

Monthly: 3,333,333 million Euros

Daily: 111,111 Euros

Per hour: 4,629 euros

Per-minute: 77 Euros