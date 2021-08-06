Messi Leaving Barcelona, He Too Close To PSG

The French press wrote that the Argentine football player Lionel Messi, who parted ways with Barcelona, ​​is close to PSG. It has been claimed that the capital team will offer Messi a 3-year contract with a net price of 40 million euros per year.

Leaving Barcelona, Messi is taking the path of Paris Saint-Germain step by step.

According to the news of the famous French newspaper L’Equipe, PSG is preparing to offer a 3-year contract with the Argentinian star football player for a net annual fee of 40 million euros.

Another French publication, RMC, reported that the 34-year-old football player wants to wear the PSG jersey next season. Although there is no official agreement yet, it was stated that the parties are very close to each other. Le Parisien, on the other hand, emphasized that Lionel Messi’s number 1 priority is the French giant, both for sporting and family reasons.

He says want number 19

Telefoot from the French press announced to its readers that Lionel Messi will wear the number 19 jersey in Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine star does not want the number 10 that Neymar wears. Messi wore the number 19 jersey for a while in his early years at Barcelona.