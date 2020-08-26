Messi: Its contract will include a New York City FC clause

Lionel Messi could soon arrive at Manchester City and his contract would include a clause from New York City FC.

Manchester City are considering offering Lionel Messi a long-term deal that would see him move to MLS associate club New York City FC after three years in the Premier League, multiple sources have reported to ESPN.

They could also offer Messi the chance to become an ambassador for City Football Group, the holding company that owns several clubs around the world, including Manchester City and NYCFC.

Lionel Messi would help Manchester City

Lionel Messi, the 33-year-old footballer, would have the opportunity to help Manchester City win the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history before hanging up on tennis in the United States.

Manchester City have become favorites to sign Lionel Messi after he surprised Barcelona by telling them he wants to leave on Tuesday.

ESPN revealed on Monday that Manchester City was already analyzing whether a deal for the Argentine forward would be financially viable.

Other sources have confirmed to ESPN that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke with Lionel Messi last week to explain the project he would be involved in at the Etihad Stadium.

Lionel Messi closer to leaving Barcelona

Since then, Messi has taken the first step to leave the Camp Nou, and Manchester City are closely following developments, while recognizing that any deal will have to be made without infringing UEFA’s financial fair play rules.

Therefore, it will be important to know if Messi can leave Barça for free or if Manchester City will have to negotiate a rate with the LaLiga team. Lionel Messi’s contract runs until 2021 and includes a release clause of € 700 million.

However, Messi hopes to execute a clause that would allow him to leave for free. The clause was included in his 2017 renewal and stipulates that you are allowed to leave for free at the end of each season if you notify the club within a specified timeframe.

Barcelona maintains that the time to use the clause has expired, but Lionel Messi’s legal team argues that it remains in force due to the extension of the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



