Messi Is Going To Chelsea? According to Rumors Chelsea want to Messi

It is a matter of curiosity about which team Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona, ​​will wear next season. Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea, called for the Argentine football player.

Rooted in the Spanish media that hang from the British press, the Daily Star reports according to the circuit for the Blue Messi. It was learned that the billionaire owner of Chelsea, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, made an urgent call to the star name’s team for a possible deal. It was stated in the news that Abramovich will do everything he can for this transfer.

Lionel Messi’s name is also associated with Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain.