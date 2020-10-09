Messi is also demanding with the albiceleste

Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentine national team and author of the only goal from Albiceleste in the victory against Ecuador, said that he expected “something else at the level of play”, but highlighted the importance of starting by winning in the South American World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

“It was important to start winning because we know how difficult the playoffs are. All games will be that tough. We expected something else at the game level, but it’s normal, we haven’t played together for a long time ”, explained the Barcelona star in an interview just after the match.

“The important thing is that it was won and now we have to work to continue growing as we have been doing since the Copa América. They came looking for us and were not afraid to pressure us. It was difficult for us to play and many times we had anxiety, “added Messi, who scored his 71st goal for Albiceleste and the second against goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez.

“It was a complicated year for everyone, especially due to the pandemic. Being able to win and give people joy is positive. I send my greetings to all Argentines because it is a very difficult time for everyone ”, was the final message from the Argentine captain.



