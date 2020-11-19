Messi and Ronaldo have too many donations

Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are very generous. But is this hiding something? We tell you more! Would the generosity of Messi and Ronaldo hide their tax fraud?

Both players are among the most generous donors. Indeed, we often talk about the good deeds of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the two athletes would not be all clean! Indeed, it would even appear that they are proven fraudsters.

In 2015, Do Something elected Cristiano Ronaldo as the most generous sportsman in the world. And we do not doubt it!

At the time, the sportsman donated 150,000 euros to the cancer research center in Portugal. Two years later, he offered his 2013 Golden Ball at an auction.

The profits went to the Make a Wish association, which helps sick children. This year, he was also a great support during the health crisis.

It has made all of its hotels in Portugal available to hospitals in order to accommodate covid patients. But all is not rosy in this story.

RONALDO AND MESSI: PROVEN FRAUDORS

Ronaldo therefore also has his dark side. In January 2019, the Madrid court sentenced him to a financial penalty of 3.5 million euros!

The reason ? Tax fraud! Messi for his part is not doing better.

The player was named the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2010. In favor of the organization, in 2015 he signed a check for 45,000 euros! Messi also has a foundation created in his name in 2008.

But just like his rival, he will be convicted of tax evasion two years later. In short, Messi and Ronaldo may be exceptional players and generous donors, they are not perfect!

But their gifts are really very useful. Like CR7, Messi was a big help during the health crisis. The Barça player has indeed made a lot of donations to hospitals.



