We had to wait 947 days to be able to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the same court again; the magic of the Champions League made it possible and their reunion was an unforgettable moment.

Everyone wanted the image of Cristiano and Messi greeting each other on the pitch: once again the two referents of world football face to face, 35 antecedents between them and the most furious individual rivalry of all time in one more edition.