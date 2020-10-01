There was an interesting match in Group G during the Champions League 2020-21 season draw. Juventus from bag one and Barcelona from bag two were matched. This also means reuniting two superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. It will also be a first for the two stars to match for the first time after 2018. Great rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo for the first time in the Champions League group stage

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo after 2.5 years

The two giant names last met on 09.05.2018 in the Barcelona-Real Madrid match. Later, the Portuguese star went to Juventus.

Messi – a first in Ronaldo competition

The great rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo will take place for the first time in the Champions League group stage. Messi and Ronaldo were competing in the semi-finals and once in the finals. Barcelona, ​​played by Messi, won the final of these matches with a score of 2-0. Manchester United, played by Ronaldo in the 2007-08 season, and Barça, with Messi in the 2010-11 season, dominated.



