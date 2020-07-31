Messenger Rooms Arrives on WhatsApp Web

Messenger Rooms, the video conferencing service offered by Facebook as a competitor to other video conferencing applications, came to WhatsApp Web. We explained in detail how to use Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp Web.

The coronavirus epidemic forced students to distance education and employees to work from home increased the value of video conferencing applications. Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, could not remain indifferent to this situation, and integrated its video conferencing feature, Messenger Rooms, into the messaging application Messenger.

Facebook stated that after the first announcement of Messenger Rooms, the feature will come to its side applications such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Messenger Rooms has already been released on WhatsApp Beta, but has not been released for the mobile app yet. We emphasize the mobile application because it is now possible to use Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp Web.

Facebook has released Messenger Rooms integration for WhatsApp apps on both Mac and Windows. The feature works similarly in both apps, and as you can imagine, you are redirected from WhatsApp to Messenger to attend any Messenger Rooms conference.

How to use Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp Web?

Step # 1: Click the three dots (down arrow on the Mac) next to the new chat button on the top left.

Step # 2: Click on ‘Create Room’.

Step # 3: Click the ‘Switch to Messenger’ button in the window that opens.

Step # 4: Sign in with your Facebook or Messenger account.

Step # 5: Click on the ‘Try Now’ button.

Step # 6: Click on the ‘Create Room’ button.

Method 2:

Step # 1: Click the paper clip icon on the top right.

Step # 2: Click on the Room icon at the bottom of the options that open.

Step # 3: Click on the ‘Switch to Messenger’ button.

Step # 4: Sign in with your Facebook or Messenger account.

Step # 5: Click on the ‘Try Now’ button.

Step # 6: Click on the ‘Create Room’ button.

That is all. After creating a video conference room in Messenger Rooms, you can copy the address in the middle of the screen and invite the people you want to join the conversation to the video conference. As you can imagine, you need to allow your computer to access the microphone and camera to start video conferencing.



