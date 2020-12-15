Messenger Kids have the right to chat with Santa Claus

Christmas is coming and with it many celebrations, Coca-Cola has already made its new application official with several new features and now it is the turn of Facebook that is adding several experiences to Messenger Kids to make the kids happy, who will even be able to chat with Santa Claus!

The news is being announced today by Facebook and for now it will only be available for USA, Canada and Australia. It will be possible to start a chat with the good old man after the parents enable the feature on the Messenger Kids’s Parent Dashboard.

Check out the teaser to introduce the new features:

https://www.facebook.com/facebook/videos/121047373084408/

As you can see Messenger Kids also included new augmented reality effects like masks celebrating Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas so that children from all cultures in these countries can celebrate this special time of the year.

In addition, parents will be able to create special digital cards that will be sent automatically on Christmas morning to their children and friends through Messenger Kids. They can contain special animations, videos and even songs celebrating these dates.

According to Facebook, the chat with Santa Claus will be available until January 6th.



