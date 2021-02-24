Messages that delete themselves in Telegram

True to his appointment, every month those responsible for the Telegram application update it with news and improved functions – some of which we see later on WhatsApp. And after the stroke of genius that was the update at the end of January, with the function of moving the chat history “from other apps” after the massive leakage of WhatsApp users, today we have a new update with things like messages that are deleted alone. Let’s review them all:

Auto-delete timer on messages

Wait, hasn’t Telegram allowed this for a long time? Yes, and for no less than 8 years when it was released in 2013. But the message auto-deletion function had a trick, since it could only be used in secret Telegram chats. Now, with the new update from today, you can activate a self-deletion timer in all your Telegram chats, which will automatically delete messages for all participants either 24 hours or 7 days after they have been sent.

Self-deletion only applies to messages sent after the timer has been set, previous messages will remain in the chat history. Unlike secret chats, the countdown begins when messages are sent, not read.

To activate the timer on Android, tap Settings (icon with the three vertical dots in the upper right corner)> Empty chat and choose the duration.

On iOS, long press on a message, tap Select> Empty chat (in the upper left corner)> Turn on self-deletion.

All messages show a countdown to their deletion time. To see the time remaining, tap on Android or long press on iOS. Although yes: In groups and channels only administrators can activate or modify the auto-deletion timer.

Widgets on your home screen

For quick access to your most important chats, add a Telegram widget to your home screen. The chats widget shows a preview of recent messages, while the shortcut widget shows only names and profile photos. On Android, the chats and messages in the widget are always up-to-date, and you can expand the widget to take up more space on your screen. On iOS, widgets only get updated data occasionally and cannot be expanded due to system limitations.

To add a widget, press and hold on your home screen, then tap Widgets on Android or the plus sign (+) on iOS and search for Telegram.