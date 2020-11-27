Messages are not coming until I open the application

If there is something annoying, it is that the WhatsApp messages do not reach you until you open the App. Try this solution!

Suddenly you notice that you have not received any WhatsApp messages and you even begin to believe that nobody sends you anything, but when you open the App they all start to arrive and the strangest thing is that this happens many times.

It turns out that you are not the only one who has this problem, that is why at Somagnews we have taken care of locating the best trick or method to end this situation.

And it is that despite the fact that WhatsApp is one of the applications with the most important virtual messaging service in the world, on certain occasions users have reported problems but the one that surely causes the greatest inconvenience is not receiving messages on time.

Especially if you use the messaging application as an important means of work, for this, we want to give you some tips and options so that you can check what is happening with the APP.

WhatsApp and messages that do not arrive

The first thing you should do is check if the Wi-Fi connection is optimal and if you don’t have one, check the mobile data.

Something extremely important is to check the option “Restrict background data” which should be disabled. This option is located in cell phone settings, enter the WhatsApp tab and there search for “Data usage”.

Now if none of this solves the problem, the trick for this question is the following:

Turn off the phone and wait 30 seconds before turning it on again.

Reset preferences for all applications.

Connect the phone to a power source (to avoid the battery saver function).

Exit the WhatsApp Web session.

Uninstall any task manager from your cell phone.

Open the Hangouts app and select the option to sign out of all your accounts.

Log in again and log in to all of them.



