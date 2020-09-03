Message Forwarding Limit to Facebook Messenger

Wanting to prevent the viral spread of fake news and harmful content, Facebook imposed a message forwarding limit on Messenger. Messenger users will now be able to forward a message to a maximum of 5 chats.

Especially as the coronavirus epidemic started to affect the whole world, it became much more important to prevent fake news. WhatsApp, the world’s most popular instant messaging application, has tightened the message forwarding limit it has been implementing for a long time due to the pandemic and started to prevent users from forwarding a message to more than five chats at a time.

Facebook, the umbrella company of WhatsApp, announced today that it imposes a message forwarding limit to another instant messaging application Messenger. Stating that the message forwarding limit is a very effective way to prevent the viral spread of fake news and harmful content, Facebook stated that with this limit, a message can only be delivered to five different singular or group chats.

“We consider it critical to control the spread of fake news and harmful content as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues.” Facebook said that it has brought the said limit to enable users to access correct information more easily.

WhatsApp, which restricted its message forwarding feature for the first time in 2018 after fake news that spread virally in India and caused protests in which people lost their lives, stated in recent months that the message forwarding limit has reduced the number of messages transmitted by 70 percent.



