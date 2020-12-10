Merry Christmas 2020: Gift ideas for up to R $ 50

The year is almost over and the time has come to think about the Christmas present 2020, either for the family get-together, or for the jaguar’s friend among school or work colleagues.

Despite all the difficulties, Christmas is an important date to leave the hustle and bustle of everyday life aside and rest in the presence of the people we like. And even for those who are not going to spend the date with their family, even because of social isolation, it is possible to send a reminder to those who are far away.

If you want to take advantage of the date to give a souvenir, but you can’t spend a lot, we have a list with great suggestions that cost up to R $ 50.

Fortrek HPF501 Headphone

A gift for casual music listeners who want to get more out of Spotify playlists, or to listen to episodes of their favorite podcast. Focused on cost-benefit, the audio quality does not disappoint and the foams, in addition to increasing comfort, help to muffle ambient noise.

LED Ring Light

A great gift option for the relative or friend who is starting to record videos for YouTube, the ring light is also a gift for makeup artists, barbers and photographers, who need to work in well-lit environments. This table model, in addition to being compact and easy to transport, has hot and cold led lights, making it ideal for adding a special touch of lighting to your photos or videos.

1984, George Orwell

The book that is always among Amazon’s best sellers, 1984 is one of the greatest classics in modern literature. Published in 1948, it is a still current view on the dangers of an oppressive society, imagined by George Orwell, and which made the author put himself as one of the great names in contemporary fiction.



