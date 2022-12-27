Pusha T has confirmed that in 2023 he will have new music in the form of a mixtape with DJ Drama.

The rapper confirmed that he will be working with DJ Drama during a recent conversation with Rap Radar’s B Dot on Twitter Spaces, which will be the next part of DJ Drama’s “Gangsta Grillz” mixtape series. He released one with Snoop Dogg, “Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It,” earlier this year. The Pusha T mixtape is expected to be released sometime in 2023 [via Complex].

The mixtape will be a continuation of Pusha T’s fourth album “It’s Almost Dry”, which was released in April. It was ranked 17th on NME’s list of the 50 Best Albums of 2022, and the rapper was declared “still in his own league.”

However, the British and European part of the accompanying tour, which was to take place this month, was postponed due to “production problems”. The postponed dates have not yet been reported.

Earlier this month, Pusha T reflected on his feud with Drake in 2018, when they shot each other through short diss tracks.

When asked about the legacy of their problems in a new interview with XXL, Pusha said that, in his opinion, Drake is still “offended” by this episode, adding: “Every time I hear the subconscious in one of his songs, it just makes me realize how deep. he was in pain.

“Because it’s been four years. And we’re still talking about it. He. I’m not. I’m cool. But every time it happens on a subconscious level, I’m like, “Yes.” It’s burning. It’s still burning. It lets me know. I love it.”