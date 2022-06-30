Meredith Vieira denies potential return of “The View”: “Sounds like a prison sentence”

Thanks, next! Reflecting on The View, Meredith Vieira said she has no plans to repeat her role as moderator.

Co-hosts of The View through the Years and Why They Left

everything has its time, and I kind of did my time,” said E! News’ Daily Pop earlier this month, before joking, “It actually feels like a prison sentence.”

The Rhode Island native noted that since she left, the daytime talk show has changed. “It’s a different show and I think it’s fantastic,” she added. “It was so great for me to be on the ground floor of something because you have a connection with people when you create something as a group.”

According to Vieira, one of the most difficult aspects of launching The View was finding viewers. “We really didn’t know our audience that first year. They brought them wherever they could find them. I think they dragged them off the street! A lot of people with oxygen tanks,” explained the former Today co—host. “We said, ‘Where did they get them from?’ or people who don’t speak English, who were obviously on a tour of New York, and loaded them onto the bus. I do not know if they told them what they were going to see.”

The journalist also admitted that she initially did not expect The View to succeed.

“At that time, I was a reporter who really didn’t want to do reporting, as my husband pointed out to me several times, because I didn’t want to travel,” Vieira, who has been married to Richard M. Cohen since 1986. , in detail. “We had young children, and I was always torn between being at home with them and being on the road. So when the opportunity presented itself, my husband Richard was the one who said, “You really need to audition for this.”

She continued, “I wasn’t the one watching daytime because I was working, but I thought: “Well, maybe it will run something interesting.” I realized that I really love him. Then I was sure I wouldn’t get it, because why did they hire me? But they did, and it worked great!”

Vieira isn’t the only former co—host of The View looking for change. After her participation in the show, Candice Cameron Bure admitted that she did not want to return to the concert.

“Stress and anxiety — I have something in my stomach right now,” 46-year—old Bure shared during an appearance on the podcast “At the Table” in October 2021. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life that came from this show. And I have post-traumatic stress disorder, I feel it. It was so difficult, and coping with this emotional stress was very, very difficult.”

At that time, the graduate of “Full House” recalled the ups and downs associated with work. “I do not know if I regret anything, honestly,” said the actress, who acted as a co-host from 2015 to 2016. “I feel that there were so many wonderful conclusions from the show that, no matter how difficult this work was, I am very, very grateful for it. My opinion, this is my opinion. And maybe sometimes I spoke better or worse on one day or another, but I don’t regret anything.”