Meredith Grey’s fate is troubling and fans are nervous

The ABC network introduced fans to the sixth episode of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, leaving everyone concerned about the fate of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo).

As all fans know, during the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere Meredith collapsed and was later diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Meredith, has remained in a coma during season 17 presenting a slow recovery in the sixth episode. However, Grey’s Anatomy fans do not stop worrying about their fate.

The first half of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 left many viewers in total suspense after episode 6 aired on December 17. This, despite the fact that Meredith chatted with Koracick during her recovery, this does not mean that she is not struggling between life and death yet.

In season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, the fate of the surgeon remains at stake despite reassuring statements from showrunner Krista Vernoff. This Vernoff commented to Deadline:

“I would say that historically speaking, Meredith has always defied statistics. She is receiving the best possible medical treatment and has a whole team of people dedicated to her and doing everything possible to save her, and she has a long and difficult road ahead of her. “



