Mercedes unveils electric EQS, ‘the most aerodynamic car in the world’

Mercedes: On Thursday (15), after months of releasing only previews of the “most aerodynamic car in the world” produced at scale, Mercedes-Benz finally unveiled the look of the EQS electric sedan, “redefining this vehicle segment.”

According to the company, it is the first model of its kind based on modular architecture and combines “technology, design, functionality and connectivity”, characteristics that “delight drivers and passengers.”

Reaching a resistance coefficient of 0.20 thanks to the lower hood and shorter protrusions, it has a super-smooth body and has a “forward” curve, as well as a black panel in place of a traditional grille, as well as blinds active in the lower air intake and shell design on the hood.

In turn, detachable handles are level when the unit is in motion.

Optimized seals on doors and windows and a special pillar finish improve aerodynamics and also reduce wind noise, combined with a “smooth” bottom and adjustments to wheel arches – from 19 to 22 inches.

Finally, extras such as the AMG Line package, which offers different bumpers and a more aggressive look, complete the product.

Other highlights

Detailed specifications regarding the launch, which you can check here at TecMundo, were also disclosed, among them the presence of a 107.8 kWh battery, guaranteeing up to 770 km of autonomy on a single full charge, according to the worldwide Harmonized global standard Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).

There will be two versions, one with a 245 kW engine and rear-wheel drive and another with a 385 kW engine and four-wheel drive – which will arrive later – the EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC. Sales of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS start in the fourth quarter of this year.