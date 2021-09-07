Mercedes signs HERE Technologies for DRIVE PILOT

HERE Technologies has announced that DRIVE PILOT, the level 3 autonomous driving system developed by Mercedes, will use HD Live Maps.

Mercedes has announced that it will introduce DRIVE PILOT, the SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) level 3 autonomous driving system, this year.

Level 3 autonomous driving systems with environmental sensing technology can make informed decisions, such as speeding past a slow moving vehicle, unlike level 2.

Level 3 autonomous driving system Mercedes DRIVE PILOT is coming

HERE Technologies announced that the HD Live Map they developed will be used by Mercedes in the DRIVE PILOT system.

Mercedes will use HD Live Maps developed by HERE Technologies for its DRIVE PILOT system.

Designed for vehicle use under certain conditions in Germany, DRIVE PILOT will be the first SAE level 3 autonomous driving system available on the market.

HERE HD Live Map will increase the cornering ability of the vehicle, thanks to the data provided by the DRIVE PILOT system to analyze the road.

The cloud-based HERE HD Live Map will contribute to the more stable operation of the autonomous driving system by providing the system with detailed data about the three-dimensional road network.

Mercedes-Benz will use the DRIVE PILOT system in the new S-Class in the fourth quarter of 2021. It will initially be active on German motorways with a speed limit of 60 km/h.

Stating that DRIVE PILOT technology will also come to other Mercedes-Benz models, the company underlined that they continue to work to make this feature available all over the world.