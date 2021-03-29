Mercedes shows 55-inch smart screen of the new EQS

The automaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled last Sunday (28) the first images of the interior of the EQS, its next luxury electric car.

The highlight of the illustrations is the huge display that occupies almost the entire area of ​​the panel. Called MBUX Hyperscreen and divided into three large segments, the curved screen is 141 centimeters (or 55 inches) long and displays informative and entertaining content for the driver and passengers.

On the left, the screen shows essential information for driving the vehicle, such as speedometer and battery level. In the center, there are maps, rear camera for parking maneuvers and details about the weather.

Finally, the display on the right can be used as a music player and other applications. As the EQS will be sold in a modular way, it is possible to choose a model that does not have this last segment of the panel.

More than a pretty face

In addition to the screen and the futuristic look, the EQS features high customization to change the ambient lights, including a “Dark Mode” to reduce the intensity of the interior lights.

The display also has haptic responses, which means that it is possible to know exactly whether the command was answered based on sensations at your fingertips during navigation.

Everything at your fingertips

And the driver can configure the displayed content, but the panel is intelligent and always shows the most relevant information for that moment – how to prioritize cameras when making a goal, for example.

All of this is possible thanks to an artificial intelligence connected to all more than 350 sensors present in the entire car, which makes decisions based on context alone.

In addition to the screens, the vehicle has interior sound systems called Silver Waves and Vivid Flux. The air conditioning is guaranteed by an air purification with HEPA filter.

The finalized version of the EQS is due to be made official by Mercedes-Benz on April 15, the date when new details about the vehicle are expected to emerge – including price and expected launch.