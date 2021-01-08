Mercedes reveals Hyperscreen, 56-inch electric car screen

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is present at CES 2021 with the revelation of the Hyperscreen vehicle panel. The huge 56-inch touchscreen display will be one of the features present in the EQS, the brand’s next electric sedan.

The screen is the centerpiece of the second generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), the brand’s information and entertainment system. It eliminates the physical buttons and allows the driver to have a digital experience with voice control.

The Hyperscreen consists of three screens incorporated into a solid piece of curved glass. The panel occupies the entire space between the ends of the car and positions the air vents on the sides. So, its design combines digital with analog.

Each screen shows different information. For example, there is an instrument display behind the wheel, while the center is dedicated to applications and entertainment. The same happens with the display in front of the passenger seat.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the Hyperscreen will have no submenus and the main apps will always be in the driver’s field of vision. In addition, everything can be controlled directly on the touchscreen display or by voice command.

A trend of luxury models

As said, the Hyperscreen will be one of the features of the EQS luxury sedan, due to come out in late 2021. However, the new version of the MBUX system will be launched with the Mercedes-Benz 2021 C-Class models.

According to the automaker, the “infotainment” software allows the driver to save his preferences, such as internal lighting and favorite radio stations. The profile can then be activated via a fingerprint sensor on the vehicle’s dashboard.

Finally, it is worth noting that large touch screens are increasingly common items in luxury vehicles. For example, GM’s Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV promises to feature a 33-inch on-board display.