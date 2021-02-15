Mercedes recalls 1 million cars for software problem

Mercedes-Benz of the United States has ordered the recall of more than one million vehicles sold since 2016 due to a possible software problem. The error would be in eCall, which provides the location of the vehicle in the event of an accident. The recall will start on April 6.

The German company said the problem was significant, as failing to report the vehicle’s location in an accident could be fatal to occupants and claimed it would launch a software update, which could be installed over-the-air or at authorized dealerships .

The automaker said the other functions of the automatic and manual emergency call feature are fully operational and are unaware of any material damage or personal injury in connection with the potential software problem.

The National Road Traffic Safety Administration indicates that there are several models affected by the collection, which focuses more specifically on cars manufactured between 2016 and 2021. The models affected by the collection are CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS- Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, G-Class.

Recall in Europe

A similar problem was observed in Europe in October 2019, resulting in the launch of an investigation. In this case, the Mercedes-Benz eCall Center reported some cases on the European continent where an automatic system transmitted an imprecise position of the vehicles. Now, with the recall in the United States, European Mercedes-Benz may also be affected.