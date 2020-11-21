Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: pure luxury and technology

The German house has presented the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a model where exclusive equipment and comfort for the occupants prevail.

The signature of the star has taken a luxury leap to present the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Its equipment is superior to the conventional S-Class, it stands out for its comfort, its dimensions and the mechanics includes mild hybrid technology.

Its rivals include the new Bentley Flying Spur and Rolls-Royce Ghost, both with exclusive opulence.

Its dimensions are also impressive as it reaches 5.5 meters long with a 3.4 meter wheelbase.

From the outside you can see a two-color body and 21-inch wheels, as an option. The grille is larger with a chrome vertical line design. The brand emblem is now placed on the hood, as it was traditionally.

It is also the first model of the German house to equip the Digital Light headlights. This technology includes dynamic lighting and launches pictograms on the asphalt. They are composed of three groups of high-power LEDs and 1.3 million small mirrors.

While inside the prominence is for comfort and technology. In the individual rear seats it is possible to include footrest and independent heating for neck and men. From there you can also control the infotainment system, through the screens placed for the rear occupants.

For its part, the driving position has a 12.8-inch OLED screen and 12.3-inch three-dimensional digital instrumentation.

With regard to the mechanics, no details have been elaborated. Although it has been reported that it will feature 48-volt mild hybrid technology with a power of 15 kW. There will be two versions that will be associated with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive.

In principle, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will begin its commercialization next year landing in the Asian market, where this type of vehicle is very successful. Then it will expand its sales to other countries.



