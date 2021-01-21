Mercedes EQA: electric SUV travels 480 km with cargo

Starting the new line of trams, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQA 250. Based on the German automaker’s GLA models, the compact SUV features a 190 horsepower electric motor capable of reaching 100 km / h in 8.9 seconds.

Another highlight is the 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Installed at the rear of the car, it offers autonomy to travel up to 480 km on a single charge.

In particular, the EQA 250 SUV features the Electric Intelligence Navigation feature. This technology helps to choose the fastest route to the destination considering the battery charging time, the driver’s driving habits and the external conditions.

This information can be followed on the on-board screens with the MBUX system. In addition to the option with two 7-inch displays for the instrument panel and multimedia screen, there is a version with 10.25-inch monitors.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 is expected to reach the European market in the second quarter of 2021. In Germany, the electric vehicle will be sold from 47,540 euros – about R $ 310 thousand in the current conversion.

Mercedes-Benz GLA body

Despite the attractions, the EQA 250 chassis is subject to criticism from experts. As stated, it is an adaptation of the Mercedes-Benz GLA models with the exception of some components that have been exchanged for air resistance problems.

Even with improvements in aerodynamics, efforts to make the SUV model less resistant to airflow have reduced its drag. A feature that is not expected in an electric car.

Finally, the MFA2 platform used by the German automaker was not designed for electric vehicles. As a result, the space for passengers and cargo was reduced in order to receive the large battery. In this way, the trunk has a capacity of 340 liters.