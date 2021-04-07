Mercedes electric sedan will travel 770 km

Mercedes-Benz revealed new information about the EQS sedan, the brand’s future electric car, whose presentation is scheduled to take place in April. The details released include the autonomy and the battery charging system.

According to the German automaker, the EQS will be able to run up to 770 km on a single load, autonomy above that previously estimated, achieved thanks to an energy recovery system, capable of regenerating up to 290 kW of energy.

As for the batteries, built with 400 volts architecture, they will be available in two packages. The most basic will have a capacity of 90 kWh, while the most powerful and which will offer the longest range for the electric sedan will be 107.8 kWh. In both cases, they can be preheated or cooled before departure or while driving, reaching the charging station at the ideal temperature.

Another detail revealed is the ultra-fast charging system, which will allow the Mercedes EQS to recover enough load to travel for 300 km in just 15 minutes, if a 200 kW charger is used in compatible stations – it will also bring a 22 kW on-board charger. In Japan, the model will have a bidirectional charging system, being able to supply power to the grid.

Versions

According to Mercedes, the EQS will be marketed initially in two versions. The 450+ model will have an engine, with 333 hp of power, rear-wheel drive and battery consumption from 16 kWh / 100 km to 19.1 kWh / 100 km.

The 4MATIC variant, on the other hand, will have two engines, 523 hp combined power, all-wheel drive and consumption of up to 20.4 kWh / 100 km. In both cases, the maximum speed is limited to 210 km / h.

Subsequently, a sports version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, whose specifications have not yet been presented, should also be launched.