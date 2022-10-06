Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2023 is presented: facelift and electric car!

Following the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, the B-Class models also join the updated 2023 model range. As a plug-in hybrid, the new engine options are designed to become one of the bestsellers of the next year. Here are all the models, package options and features…

Models and characteristics of Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2023

When we look at the design of the Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2023, we are greeted by the first modified headlights, front bumper and front grille. As we move backwards, we see a curve in the form of a line that starts above the LED taillights, runs through the logo and is said to have a spoiler effect against wind resistance.

Technical characteristics of the B250e hybrid hybrid car

Undoubtedly, the most striking model among the new cars was the B250 e PHEV, a Plug-in Hybrid model. The 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine has a power of 163 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque. When the electric motor is turned on, which can produce 109 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque, the integrated system gives us 218 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque.

The acceleration time of this combined engine system from 0 to 100 km/h is 7.6 seconds. Its maximum speed is stated as 223 km/h. Of course, when we turn on the electric motor, battery and charging issues also become important.

Unlike its predecessors, the B250 E model can be charged at 11 kW AC through a mobile charging station instead of 3.7kW AC and 7.4 kW AC. Of course, it is also possible to fill in the DC. But it supports a maximum speed of 22 kW. Thus, it can fill up from 10 to 80 percent in 25 minutes.