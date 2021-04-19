Mercedes adds 7 seat options to its electric car catalog with EQB

Mercedes continues its electric car transformation with EQB. Starting with EQB, EQC and then continuing with EQA and EQS, Mercedes is the fourth link of the process.

The most striking aspect of the Mercedes EQB is the ability to add two extra passenger seats in the third row. While this is commonplace for cars in SUV format, it’s not uncommon in the electric car ecosystem. However, it is worth noting that Tesla offers 7 seat options for both Model S and Model X.

Mercedes also announced the EQB within the framework of the Shanghai Auto Show. In China, which is one of the important markets for Mercedes, fully electric cars also attract great attention.

The 7 seat option shows that Mercedes aims to reach families with the EQB. The luggage volume, which is 495 m3 in the 5-seat model, decreases to 465 m3 in the 7-seat model. It can be said that this luggage volume is similar to that of compact class cars. It is worth mentioning that Mercedes will release a version of the car in which 7 seats are standard exclusively for China.

In Europe, the front-wheel drive version of the car will be offered as standard. Those who wish will also be able to choose the four-wheel drive version. The usable battery capacity of the car will be 66.5 kWh. Motor options will extend up to 200 kW. The charging speed will increase to 100 kW.

The Mercedes EQB will hit the road in Europe in 2021 before the end of this year. The car will be available in the US in early 2022.