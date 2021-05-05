Mercado Pago Allows Money Transfer Via WhatsApp

Mercado Pago added a new feature for users on Tuesday (4). This is the tool that allows you to send and receive money via WhatsApp, which works integrated with the messenger payments feature whose debut in Brazil has just happened, after approval by the Central Bank.

Fintech is one of the first financial companies in the country to offer WhatsApp Pay, making it possible to transfer money to contacts in the messaging app for Android and iOS using the balance of the Mercado Pago account, without paying any fee for the service.

With the function, which carries out the transfer operations through Facebook Pay, users of the digital wallet will be able to send up to $ 1,000 in each transaction and receive up to 20 payments per day. But there is a limit of $ 5,000 a month and after reaching it, it is not possible to make new transactions within that month.

Initially, the transactions will only be available to individuals, but the payment for companies should not take long to be released in the application, according to the company, expanding the use of the resource for purchases and other types of services.

Card registration to make transfers

The payments function on WhatsApp will be made available gradually over the next few weeks to messenger users in Brazil. And to activate it, you need to link the Mercado Pago virtual card to the messaging app.

To do this, follow these steps:

Open the “Settings” menu of WhatsApp and tap “Payments”;

Press the option “Facebook Pay”, read the terms and conditions, accepting if you agree with them;

Create a six-digit password that will be requested for all transfers in the messenger;

Inform the required personal data;

Link the Mercado Pago virtual card to WhatsApp Pay (the card number, expiration date and verification code can be obtained from the digital wallet app);

Choose to receive the validation code by email or SMS;

Do identity verification to complete the process.