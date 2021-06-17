Mercado Livre Will Make Same-Day Deliveries In SP, SC And BA

Mercado Livre announced this Thursday (17) a new delivery service, which can be carried out on the same day of purchase. The modality is already available for the city of São Paulo, Salvador and Florianópolis. It is worth mentioning that only orders above R$79, made until 11:00 am, will be delivered on the same day. After this time, deliveries can be made the following day and the website must inform the forecast.

According to the Transport Director of the Envios Market in Brazil, Luis Pereira, the company should expand the service to other regions. “The expectation is that by July more than 20% of the zip codes of buyers throughout Brazil will be served with deliveries in this format,” he says.

On the website, the customer can check which products fit into the new delivery mode, which will feature a “Full” seal and a lightning bolt on the side. According to Pereira, there are more than ten million options, including supermarket purchases.

Investment

The service was announced after the company invested R$ 10 billion in Brazil for 2021 alone. Much of the amount was reverted to improvements in delivery. In addition, the company had already confirmed last year that it should open five more distribution centers in the country with the objective of guaranteeing more confidence among Brazilians in the delivery on time.