Mercado Livre Blocked 9 Million Irregular Ads

Mercado Livre identified 9 million ads that were in disagreement with marketplace rules during the first half of 2021, with more than 95% of irregular content automatically detected. More than 4 million irregular ads were Brazilian. On the last day of the period, the platform had a total of more than 267 million active ads, and more than half were from Brazil.

These are data from the company’s second Transparency Report, released last Thursday, which covers the initiatives carried out between January and June 2021. The document is an effort by the company to demonstrate the actions taken to combat crimes such as piracy and counterfeiting within platform and ensure that users’ data and privacy are protected.

Unpublished data

For the first time, the report also includes requests for information received by Mercado Livre from local authorities. During the period, there were more than 16 thousand requests, such as details of marketplace operations, user registration data. Out of every five requests, one was not granted due to lack of the requested information or incorrect requests.

The document also disclosed, for the first time, the 10 main categories of infringing content in each country. In Brazil, Mexico and Chile, the ranking is led by incorrectly classified adult products.

The list with the main infractions in Brazilian advertisements also includes courses and digital books without authorization from the holder; antenna and digital decoders; digital accounts and games; medicines; financial products; personal documents; products reported by Anvisa; and tobacco and the like.