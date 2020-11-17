Mendes announces “Monster” success with Justin Bieber!

It’s official ! Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber collaborate on an unreleased track. Its title, “Monster”. Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes fans dreamed of it, they did. In a few days, the two singers will unveil their very first collaboration.

Following the announcement of his new album, Wonder, on December 4, the singer hinted in a recent radio interview that a duet with Justin Bieber could emerge. Remember, then.

In an interview for Capital FM with host Roman Kemp, the Canadian singer asked this question. “Are you trying to figure out whether or not I’m going to collaborate with Justin Bieber. Like I should have done last month? Asked ex Camila Cabello.

The two Canadian artists will therefore realize the dream of millions of fans across the planet. Indeed, a few hours ago, the two artists formalized their collaboration.

The two singers will therefore unveil this Friday the track Monster, which will be one of Wonder’s flagship singles. Shawn Mendes’ fourth album scheduled for release in early December.

SHAWN MENDES AND JUSTIN BIEBER TEASATE THEIR COLLABORATION ON INSTAGRAM

That night, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes announced to their fans that the clip for Monster was ready. “#Monster Friday, November 20. With Justin Bieber. My other #Wonder single, ”wrote Camila Cabello’s sweetheart.

The latter has therefore unveiled a short video that says a little more about the form of this collaboration. On the images, the scene therefore takes place in a frightening universe.

We therefore see a black forest, which sets the scene. As a result, the video has been viewed 1.8 million times and has been commented on thousands of times by Shawn fans, who have been looking forward to this collaboration.

The two artists, who are four years apart, have a lot of similarity. So they both started making videos on the Internet. And are both Canadians. Can not wait for Friday !



