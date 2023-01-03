Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag can’t be proud of being second among the scorers in the top half of the Premier League table.

After the abrupt departure of last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, the need to correct this situation became obvious.

Despite the laudable performances of both frontmen Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, the Dutchman has spoken publicly about the need to strengthen up front.

United are desperate for a boost up front

But the club’s finances are currently strained due to the fact that the Glazers can sell the club, as well as due to exorbitant summer spending.

This leaves very little room for maneuver, and credit deals are the only possible course of action in January.

Former Manchester United striker Memphis Depay found himself in an equally uncomfortable situation.

He returned to Barcelona after a laudable World Cup, where he once scored a goal and led the Dutch national team.

Manchester United are hoping to bring in a forward during the transfer window, but they don't want to break the bank. Memphis Depay, once of #MUFC, is a potential option; the Dutchman has just six months left on his contract with Barcelona and would be available for a cut-price. — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) January 3, 2023

But Xavi still doesn’t trust him, which was obvious when the 28-year-old was left to rot on the bench in the match against Espanyol. The striker realizes that the maximum he can count on is minutes in cup competitions.

“The Dutchman does not understand his ostracism, despite the fact that he looks better than other players with minutes, and begins to get tired, because he believes that his replacement does not occur according to sports criteria,” the SPORT report says.

The situation has become even more complicated due to the financial problems of the Catalan giant. Although they were willing to let the striker go for free in the summer, they are now expecting a transfer fee in January.

Depay’s problems at Barca may lead to his departure in January

. “The problem is that the Dutchman wants to keep his current salary, and this can only happen if he leaves with a letter of freedom or on loan before the end of the contract,” the report says.

The striker has attracted the interest of several teams, from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in England to Juventus and Roma in Serie A.

Given that his contract ends in 2023, few clubs will want to pay a transfer fee to secure his signing.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops. While Depay would be an ideal short-term contract, Ten Hag would have the final say on any proceeds.