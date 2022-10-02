Memoirs: The Royal Deal between Prince Harry and his Father

A royal affair for his children? The book of revelations planned by Prince Harry (38) has long been a topic of conversation in the British royal family. Shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II ( ✝ 96), it became known that the young royal wanted to revise some chapters of her memoirs. It is said that behind this decision is a deal between King Charles III. (73) and his son, which can benefit Harry’s children!

After a big revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey (68) last March, Prince Harry’s memoir is due to follow in November, but only in a weaker form. According to Bunte, royal expert Katie Nicholl has heard that Papa Charles is allegedly involved in the pie. It is said that the idea of a father-son deal influenced the titles of Harry’s children Archie (3) and Lilibet (1). If he defuses some places in his book, King Charles should be ready to return his grandchildren to their original royal titles.

An insider is said to have told the Mirror that Harry has been desperately trying to revise some chapters ever since. What exactly Prince William‘s 40-year-old brother wants to change in the letter is still unclear. However, there is no doubt that Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan (41 years old) must be very important for the titles and, therefore, for the safety of their children.