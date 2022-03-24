Meme, Web3, and Metaverse Coins Are Flying: Check Out These 18!

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has soared to $43,000, while other altcoins have gained momentum. Among them were meme, web 3.0 and metaverse coin projects. Here are the ones that have risen the most during the past day…

The most rising metaverse coin projects, these are

As we reported on Somanews, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, exceeded $ 43,000, adding a positive mood to the market. Metaverse coins have also benefited from this. When looking at the most rising metaverse coins in the last 24 hours, DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) comes first. DeFi Kingdoms’ JEWEL token, which was recently integrated with the Synapse Protocol, experienced a 37.7 percent increase. Polkacity (POLC), which recently started its staking service in Huobi Global, rose 20.5 percent, while Axie Infinity (AXS) experienced a 14.8 percent increase. AXS will soon be listed on an exchange called NitroEx.

On the other hand, Merit Circle (MC) gained 13.6% and Enjin Coin (ENJ) gained 11.3 percent. Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) rose 10.7 percent, Avocado DAO (AVG) rose 10.4 percent, and Yield Guild Games (YGG) rose 10.4 percent. POLIS and DAO tokens in the Star Atlas ecosystem appear as one of the trending metaverse coins on Exodus Wallet.

Meme coins also gained momentum

Looking at the meme coins that have risen over the past day, a list of 8 coins including the original meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) welcomes us. First of all, DogeGF (DOGEGF) gained 30 percent, while 1-UP (1-UP) rose by 18.8 percent. 1-UP, Kuma Inu (KUMA) gained 17.5 percent and Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 17.3 percent at the Game Developers Conference. Next, Schnoodle (SNOOD) rose 16.3 percent and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) 16.2 percent.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest and first meme coin, rose 13.3 percent, while Binance-Peg Dogecoin (DOGE), which represents DOGE on Binance, gained 11.5 percent.

Which web 3.0 coins have experienced an increase?

Apart from metaverse and meme coins, the coins of projects that are making efforts to develop web 3.0 also stand out. Among these, Octopus Network (OCT) and Hive (HIVE) were the ones that rose the most. OCT rose 9.28 percent and HIVE rose 10.83 percent. Octopus Network has recently announced its integration with Coin 98, meaning the coin can now be accessed via Coin 98. They also announced that they participated in the Blockchain Summit held in Dubai. On the other hand, HIVE is celebrating its second year since its launch today.