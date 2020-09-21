Members of the Realme Narzo 20 series unveiled

The Realme Narzo series was opened in May. It didn’t take long for new members to join the series either. Realme has officially revealed the Narzo 20, 20 Pro and 20A models.

Realme Narzo 20A is the most affordable model of the trio. The phone, which has three cameras arranged vertically on the back, is quite similar to its predecessor Narzo 10A. The Snapdragon 665 processor is at the heart of the Narzo 20A, which has a 6.5 inch HD + resolution notched display.

The 12-megapixel sensor is the main camera in the smartphone. A 2 megapixel black and white lens and a 2 megapixel “retro” lens complete the system. According to the information given by Realme, this camera is used to add colorful filters and shoot in Portrait mode.

Narzo 20A provides the energy it needs from a 5000 mAh battery. It can be considered annoying that this battery, which does not have support for fast charging, can be charged via microUSB. However, those with the appropriate cable will be able to charge the batteries of other phones with the Narzo 20A.

Narzo 20A will be available in India on September 30, starting at 8499 rupees.

Realme Narzo 20

Narzo 20, the median member of the trio, has a 6.5-inch HD screen. The drop notch on the screen of the phone hosts an 8-megapixel front camera.

At the heart of the smartphone is MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor and 4 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are listed as 64 and 128 GB. It is possible to expand the storage space with a microSD card.

The square-shaped camera module on the back of Narzo 20 houses three cameras. Here, the 48-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and 2 megapixel resolution macro lens complete the system.

Realme Narzo 20 has reverse wireless charging feature. The 6000 mAh battery that powers the phone can be charged at a speed of 18W via the USB-C input. Realme points out that this is the largest battery ever used in the Narzo series. This model is also offered in two color options, silver and blue. The smartphone will be launched on September 28 with a starting price of 10499 rupees.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the highest performing member of the group. The smartphone, which is similar to Realme 7 in both design and technical terms, stands in a similar place in terms of performance.

At the heart of Narzo 20 Pro is the Helio G95 processor. Users can choose between 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 64 and 128 GB. 65W SuperDart fast charging feature is one of the highlights of Narzo 20 Pro.

The smartphone’s 6.5-inch Full HD + resolution screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The round camera hole in the upper left corner of the screen hosts a 16-megapixel front camera.

Behind the Narzo 20 Pro is a quad camera system. This system consists of 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 2 megapixel black and white lens and 2 megapixel macro camera. Narzo 20 Pro has a 4500 mAh battery consisting of two cells with a capacity of 2250 mAh.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will take its place on the shelves with two color options called White Knight and Black Ninja. The phone, which will be launched on September 25, will be sold at prices starting from 14,999 rupees.



