Meloni explained what caused him to leave the series.

Law & Order: SVU returns every week with new episodes of season 22 through NBC, the network that will launch the premiere of the spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, starring Christopher Meloni reprising his old role as Elliot. Stabler, which he left 11 years ago when he abruptly left the original show.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni will face off again as Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order: SVU crossover and spinoff series Organized Crime on April 1.

Christopher Meloni Returns A Decade After His Departure From The Franchise; and with only a few days to go before the premiere of his new series Organized Crime which will have Stabler at the helm, he explained in an interview how his departure happened at that time.

Let us remember that Meloni left abruptly in season 12 of the series Law & Order: SVU, after a contractual dispute through which he sought vindication for his role as Stabler in the criminal and procedural drama that he founded and built since 1999 together with Mariska Hargitay, the interpreter of Olivia Benson.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Christopher Meloni addressed the issue of his departure from Law & Order: SVU, referring to the fact that the contract dispute led to his removal from the series and alluded to how it happened:

“For me, it was about how things turned out, and the word I’ll use is that it wasn’t fancy. At the end of the day, the way it handled itself was, ‘Okay, see you later.’ So I said, ‘ It’s okay. We’re all big boys and girls here. See you later. ‘And I embarked on new adventures and I was doing what I wanted to do. ”

For ten years, the Elliot Stables singer kept working on other television projects. However, he always kept the connection with his Law & Order co-star: SVU Mariska Hargitay.

Fortunately, meloni is returning to the franchise ten years later with her new series Law & Order: Organized Crime. Before his debut, Elliot Stabler will face him again with his partner Olivia Benson of SVU, without a doubt an unprecedented crossover on television.