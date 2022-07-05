Melissa Joan Hart is wearing a 21-year-old dress again, “which graced my changing figure” by July 4

Melissa Joan Hart at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Award party for the Janie Foundation in Los Angeles, April 3, 2022. Stuart Cook/Shutterstock

Some things never go out of fashion! Melissa Joan Hart proved this to be true when she donned a 21-year-old dress on July 4th.

On Independence Day, the 46-year-old actress shared a carousel of images via Instagram, in which she was depicted in a red tank top dress with an eagle, basking in the sun on Lake Tahoe. “The dress with the eagle has landed,” Hart began in the caption to the post on the social network. In addition to today’s photos, she also uploaded images of dresses from previous years, including one shot in which she was in this image during pregnancy.

“A little story about this dress, which has been adorning my ever—changing figure for 21 years,” the Drive Me Crazy actress continued. She further explained that she bought the dress in Australia in 2000 and wore it on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno after September 11, 2001. “For most of the year I wore only red, white and blue.” Melissa Explains Everything the author shared.

Hart said the dress “became one of the July 4th wardrobe staples in my Tahoe wardrobe in 2008, and I’ve worn it every year since, except 2019, when I spent Independence Day on the East Coast.”

She also included a photo of herself posing with Bryan Cranston and Hilary Duff in the image. “Happy 4th of July, my fellow Americans,— Hart added.

Earlier on Monday, Hart shared other moments from his vacation. “Simulated rescue exercises on the water after a parachute jump. Check out my TikTok to see the first part of this patriotic fun!” she captioned the video of the plane over the water. She also posted a selfie with her husband Mark Wilkerson and several friends. “A happy place for a happy fourth,” she wrote next to the images.

Hart and Wilkerson, 45, married in 2003 and are parents to sons Mason, 16, Braydon, 14, and Tucker, 9.

Her family’s vacation at Lake Tahoe comes after she and her brood went to Costa Rica. “Going to! Going to! Going down the Gone Waterfall in Costa Rica was one of the most beautiful things I’ve experienced,” the Melissa and Joey star captioned a slideshow of photos of her enjoying the July 1 excursion.

The next day, Hart shared a video of her children enjoying a water slide. “It’s always a good day when there’s a slide,” she said of the funny moment.