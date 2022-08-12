Melissa Gorga “has no plans” to leave RHONJ amid Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama: “I never said I was leaving”

Air purification. Melissa Gorga has responded to rumors that she is leaving the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” because of her strained relationship with daughter-in-law Teresa Giudice.

Who missed the wedding of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas?

After she and her husband Joe Gorga discussed their decision to skip the 50-year-old Celebrity Apprentice graduate’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, the 43-year-old Bravo personality turned to her Instagram story to dispel the rumors. “People take excerpts from my podcast and assume that I’m leaving the show,” Melissa wrote on Thursday, August 11. — That’s how the rumors start. I never said I was leaving the show. I was just explaining how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans to leave. #RONJ”.

Giudice and Ruelas exchanged vows on Saturday, August 6. While the rest of the RHONJ cast was on hand to see the couple tie the knot, including Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and others, Gorgas was not present.

“We have a long list of reasons [why] in our heads, and I will inform all my listeners about it — obviously something went wrong in the finale of the filming of The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Melissa began. Thursday’s release of her podcast “On Display”. “I obviously cannot say these exact details today. Everything we’ve shot is something I can’t talk about.”

The designer told listeners that the “full, whole story” has not yet been aired, but pointed out that some details are emerging that “obviously do not come from my camp.” She further admitted that some kind of “crazy” family drama was brewing.

Timeline of Melissa and Joe Gorgi’s relationship from RHONJ

“Yes, there was a little aggression on the part of some people, which could have scared a little,” the singer continued. “There were definitely moments. Joe and I had a lot of reasons to say that it would be very strange — including everyone in this room, by the way — to look at Joe and me and say, “Yes, it would be very strange if you guys just sat on the benches tomorrow, like, wishing them luck on their day weddings.” That would be weird.”

Joe, 42, added that he tends to “disagree” with people who blame all the tension on the family’s involvement in RHONJ. “I know we’re on a reality show, but if you’re clean and honest and you’re going with open arms, why would you fight? Why are we fighting? Why is this happening? Does envy happen? Not with us. We are not envious,” he said.

The real estate developer said that missing his sister’s wedding “was one of the hardest days of my life,” claiming that much of the drama stems from what happened during the season 12 reunion.

A real romance! Chrisley, Gorgie and other popular reality show couples

“This is what she really wanted. She didn’t want you to be at the wedding. She didn’t want any of my children to be at the wedding. She almost didn’t want me,” he said. “I was asked after all this information came out at the wedding. And that’s what upsets me. …When I left that reunion, I looked at you in the car and thought: “Wow, she hates us. I’ve never seen her like this.”.. And Melissa immediately texted her and said, “Listen, we’re fine. Let’s move forward.” She never answered.”

While the housewives fans were reflecting on the couple’s absence from Giudice’s big day, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that it was a “last-minute decision” to skip the wedding “after a scandalous quarrel” with the bride. “Melissa was stunned by the ‘rumors’ that were revealed,” the insider added. “That’s when the situation escalated and got out of control.”

While the author of Standing Strong has so far not spoken publicly about the alleged feud, her husband has shut down reports that the newlyweds asked Melissa and Joe to pay for the bail at the wedding. “We will never ask Joe and Melissa for money in a million years — we are not petty. Joe and Melissa missed you,” Ruelas commented on an Instagram post earlier this week.