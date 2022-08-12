Melissa Gorga from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” responds to rumors that she is leaving the show amid rumors of infidelity

After 12 years of participating in the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Bravo, the main colleague Melissa Gorga is leaving? Of course, there are rumors that she might be, and it pretty much started when Gorga and her husband Joe decided to skip his sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas on August 6. allegedly spread rumors about her daughter-in-law’s infidelity with a family friend during the filming of the finale of the 13th season of their show. Melissa broke her silence about the situation on her podcast, but it seems that this has only intensified rumors about her departure from the series. So now she’s trying to clarify what was said earlier.

What Melissa Gorga said about the cheating scandal

First, however: a podcast. During the episode of Melissa Gorga on Display on August 11 (opens in a new tab), the reality TV star openly shared that they did not go to an excessive wedding on the “laundry list” for reasons that she could not fully get into due to contractual obligations. However, she confirmed that this was partly due to a problem with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas during the last finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but stated that the whole story has not yet been revealed.

Technically, the TV presenter talked about their absence at the wedding, but it was easy for fans to assume that Melissa Gorga hinted that they were also “leaving” RHONJ himself if the wedding was actually too “toxic”. “for them. The fraud charge brought against her was, apparently, only the last straw in a long history of disagreements in the family. I mean, even after their fierce loyalty arguments last season, Gorga famously said she had “completed” Teresa Giudice’s defense.

RHONJ alum told about possible departure

After the hype surrounding her comment on the internal affair, Melissa Gorga had to step back a little from people’s assumptions. The 43-year-old, who also starred in the premiere season of the spin-off “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” said in her Instagram stories that she and her husband are definitely not leaving the long-running reality show she heads together. Teresa Giudice. Or, at least, there are currently “no plans” to do so.

So, I think it is, so far it is not, but family feud really remains an obvious problem. Their riff in the fifth season in the early 2010s almost completely destroyed their relationship, and it looks like history is repeating itself. While Joe Gorga famously got into a fight with Teresa Giudice’s first husband over talk that his own wife was then a “prostitute,” it is said that there was another fight (or almost a fight) in season 13. Melissa Gorga admitted on her podcast that there was “aggression from certain people” that made things “a little scary.”

The couple went on to claim that they had “past quarrels” with Luis Ruelas, who was actually accused of domestic violence by old romantic passions in the press. (He was also accused of using his current wife to be on television.) Nevertheless, the Gorgs hope that this new marriage will be a kind of “happily ever after”, as Teresa Giudice thinks.

Teresa Giudice certainly put a lot of time, money and effort into the party. This is indicated by a viral $10,000 wedding hairstyle, as well as a special veil and a custom-made dress. Although, will it cost her her family in the long run? I think we’ll find out when the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is released, which is expected in early 2023.

Hopefully, this isn’t just another case of actors leaning towards Bravo misleading fans, as they did with the alleged “scandalous” shots of Melissa Gorga in season 12. Watch all the old seasons of the show with a Peacock Premium subscription. .