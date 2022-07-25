Melissa Barrera says the “Scream 6” cast can’t “get too hung up” on Neve Campbell’s departure: “Her essence is present”

The show must go on. Melissa Barrera spoke about how the actors of “Scream” are coping with the departure of Neve Campbell, preparing for the filming of the sixth part.

“It’s hard to think we’re making a movie without her,” Barrera, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her upcoming Netflix limited series “Keep Breathing.” “We can’t get too hung up on this because we need to make another movie.”

The actress noted that “Scream 6” will continue to honor Campbell’s character, Sidney Prescott. “Of course Sydney is present. Her essence is present in the film, it can’t just be ignored,” she explained. “We were all heartbroken, but we fully understand and respect her decision, and hopefully if we make another one, we can get her back.”

Campbell, 48, previously shocked fans when she announced her retirement from the franchise. “Unfortunately, I will not be acting in the next film “Scream”. As a woman, I’ve had to work very hard in my career to assert my worth, especially when it comes to “Scream,” the Panic star, who has played the final OG girl in many films since 1996, told Us in a statement in June. “I felt that the offer that was presented to me did not match the value that I brought to the franchise.”

She added: “It was a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Screaming fans: I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive of me. I am eternally grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

After the announcement of the Saturn Award winner, Hayden Panettieri announced that she will again play the role of Kirby Reed in the upcoming film. “I called them myself and told them: “So you guys don’t happen to want Kirby back, do you?” the 32—year-old Panettieri said on “Good Morning America” earlier this month. “I wanted to be in it so much.”

According to Barrera, it was a natural transition, which included new actors. “Hayden [is] an outdated character that we will bring back, and that in itself is exciting. And then Dermot [Mulroney], who I grew up watching. I loved him,” she told Us. “[So] meeting him and knowing how cute and funny he was—he just walked in and fit into the dynamics of the group. It was fun.”

Vida alumni also noted that Scream 6 will take the story in a direction that viewers could not have expected. “They keep us so silent here. All I can say is how I feel. I don’t want to say the wrong word, but it seems scarier,” she shared with Us. “This sixth movie seems more scary, and we’re all on set shooting some scenes, and we’re like:”My God, this is crazy.” I think people will be surprised.”

The native of Mexico detailed how directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett decided to shake up the next chapter.

“We have the same team that repeats [their roles behind the scenes]. There was a lot of pressure on the fifth film [as it was] the first without [late director] Wes [Craven], and they were still trying to honor his memory,” Barrera explained. “[They were trying to do] something that still seemed familiar but had its own touch. …Now they add a little more of their sauce to it, and it seems even scarier.”

Ahead of filming in “Scream 6,” Barrera got another harsh role in the limited series “Hold Your Breath.” The Netflix show explores a woman’s attempt to survive in the Canadian wilderness.

“What I like about the show is that I feel like there’s nothing like that there. It’s deceptive. You hear it’s a survival drama and you think, “Oh, I know what it’s going to be.” Because we have seen similar films. But there are so many interesting things in this show,” the singer shared. “It becomes much more about the emotional journey and how it starts to bleed into the reality of where [my character Liv] is. I was immediately attracted to it when I read this. I’m always looking for something new to watch, I’m always looking for something original, and I think that’s what’s needed.”

For Barrera, this upcoming project has become the “most challenging” role of her career. “It was a struggle,” she added. “I was very acutely aware that everything [the entire film crew] did was for me. They were all there to make me look good. …So I’m just so grateful for this experience to get this [chance] and become so close with the team and feel like we’re all together. It wasn’t easy, but I think it turned out beautifully. I think we did a great show.”

Keep Breathing will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, July 28.

With a report by Lynn Stanton