Melissa and Joe Gorga from RHONJ support their Decision to skip Teresa Giudice’s Wedding: Inside their “fight on the fly”

Melissa and Joe Gorga with Teresa Giudice in the insert. Shutterstock (2)

They stand on their own! Melissa and Joe Gorga don’t regret missing the wedding of his sister Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas, a source tells Us Weekly.

Who missed the wedding of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas?

“Joe and Melissa decided at the last moment not to attend Teresa’s wedding after a violent quarrel,” the insider says, noting that the couple “planned to attend” the wedding before something went wrong.

The 50-year-old bride “was part of that fight,” according to a source who explained that “Melissa was stunned by the ‘rumors’ that were revealed [at the time]. It was then that the situation escalated and got out of control.”

Melissa, 43, and her 42-year-old husband Joe were noticeably absent from Theresa’s ceremony on Saturday, August 6, in New Jersey, after the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star had previously attended her daughter-in-law’s bachelorette party on July 30.

The biggest feuds of “real housewives”

“Teresa may not forgive Joe after that and vice versa,” says a Us insider about the disparaging attitude, explaining that the author of Turning the Tables “continues to attack Melissa, and Joe no longer supports this.”

The quarrel before the wedding led to “both sides having to pay the price,” but the source notes that when it comes to Melissa and Joe, they decided that “from now on, they won’t fake their relationship. ”

Rumors of problems between Gorgas and Teresa, who was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before their breakup in December 2019, began earlier this month when Melissa did not attend the bachelorette party on Thursday, August 4.

A day later, Teresa’s brother made it clear that something was wrong between them when he reported that he was not at the rehearsal dinner. “Blood doesn’t make you a family,” he wrote in a deleted Instagram story on Friday, August 5, saying goodbye to friends.

Earlier in the day, we confirmed that neither Melissa nor Joe would be there to see Teresa say, “Yes.” While the neglect came as a shock to many RHONJ fans, the mother of four was a little warned, a source tells us. (Teresa has daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with her ex-husband.)

“Teresa was notified a day in advance of their non—appearance, so it wasn’t like she was overwhelmed that day,” the insider says. “She went ahead with her wedding and didn’t let it ruin her happy day.”

They do! Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas from RHONJ got married: Wedding photos

However, Bravo’s personality seemed to overshadow the missing family members during her reception. “At the wedding, Louis gave a speech and thanked the family that was at the wedding,” the insider explains, pointing out that “Teresa intervened and said:”The chosen family””.

The split has yet to be resolved, according to a source who tells us, “Teresa, Melissa and Joe didn’t talk” after the altercation.

“The Gorgs felt they had made the right decision. They just want to make peace with Theresa,” the insider adds. “She said a lot of hurtful things about their marriage.”

Melissa and Joe, who got married in 2004 and have three children, decided to “take some space” from Teresa after their last quarrel, a source tells us, noting: “At the moment, their relationship can’t be fixed, but never say never.” “.

With a report by Diana Cooper