Melissa and Joe Gorga from RHONJ missed the wedding of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas due to rumors of infidelity: Teresa “played a role”

The drama continues. The stars of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga missed the wedding of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas due to fraud charges, a source tells Us Weekly.

According to an insider, Margaret Joseph’s longtime nemesis Laura Jensen stirred up the camera during the filming of the 13th season of RHONJ, sharing “a lot of deep dark secrets with Teresa and Jennifer [Aydin]” to earn a spot on the show – including a rumor that 43—year-old Melissa cheated on 42-year-old Joe while on a business trip.

“One of the secrets was that Melissa was kissing this guy during a press tour of the city,” the source explains. “This “rumor” was something that Teresa had known about for more than a year and insisted that it come out. Finally, the finale was the perfect moment.”

While newcomer Danielle Cabral was allegedly the one who made the allegations, an insider told Us that 50-year-old Teresa encouraged the leak, adding, “Teresa usually uses someone to stir up drama, so she played her part in it.”

The graduates of Celebrity Apprentice exchanged vows with 42-year-old Ruelas on Saturday, August 6, which was attended by almost all the actors of RHONJ, except Gorga. A source previously told us that the couple decided not to attend the wedding because of a “loud fight” with Joe’s sister, which happened at the last minute. The insider added that the couple did not regret missing the cookbook author’s big day after Melissa was “blinded” by the rumors.

“Teresa may not forgive Joe after that, and vice versa,” an insider told Us about the disparaging attitude, explaining that the author of Turning the Tables “continues to attack Melissa, and Joe no longer supports this.”

The quarrel before the wedding allegedly led to the fact that “both sides had to pay the price,” but the source noted that Melissa and Joe, for their part, “from now on are not going to imitate their relationship.”

Suggestions that a feud is brewing between family members appeared earlier this month when the singer “On Display” did not come to Teresa’s bachelorette party.

A day later, Teresa’s brother made it clear that something was wrong between them when he reported that he was not at the rehearsal dinner. “Blood doesn’t make you a family,” he wrote in a deleted Instagram story on Friday, August 5. Later that day, we confirmed that neither Melissa nor Joe would be there to see the Standing Strong writer and Ruelas speak: “I do.”

Although the bride has yet to solve the problem, Melissa and Joe talked about the situation on Thursday, August 11, in the release of her podcast “On Display”.

“Obviously, we weren’t at your sister’s wedding. We have a long list of reasons why in our head, and I will tell all my listeners about it — obviously something happened at the end of the filming of The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she shared. “I obviously cannot say these exact details today. Everything we’ve shot is something I can’t talk about.”

The designer told listeners that the “full story” has not yet been aired, but stated that some of the details that have emerged “obviously don’t come from my camp.” She further admitted that some kind of “crazy” family drama was brewing.

“Yes, there was a little aggression from some people, which could be a little frightening,” she continued. “There were definitely moments. Joe and I had a lot of reasons to say that it would be very strange — including everyone in this room, by the way — to look at Joe and me and say, “Yes, it would be very strange if you guys just sat on the benches tomorrow, like, wishing them luck on their day weddings.” That would be weird.”

Us Weekly has reached out to representatives of Melissa Gorgi and Joe Gorgi for comment.