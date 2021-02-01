Melanie Lynskey, Rose de Two And a Half Men

Actress Melanie Lynskey was one of the important pieces for the success of the series Two and a Half Men (also known in Brazil as Two and a Half Men). The CBS production had 12 seasons, of which Rose, Melanie’s character, participated in about 63 episodes.

After the end of the series, in 2015, the question that remains is: #PorOndeAnda Melanie Lynskey?

Melanie Lynskey: from the early years of her career to Two and a Half Men

The actress has New Zealand origin and was born in New Plymouth. At 16, she won her first role as a professional actress in the movie Heavenly Creatures, starring Kate Winslet. For the production, about 500 other young actresses auditioned for the role of Pauline Parker, but Lynskey was chosen.

Then she accumulated minor appearances in other films and made her debut in television series on Rose Red, acting as Rachel Wheaton in the only 3 episodes of the production, in 2002.

In 2003, after participating in 2 episodes of The Shield, she joined the cast of Two and a Half Men as Rose, a character who was introduced to the plot as a secondary, but who gradually became a very important figure for the narrative.

Rose, in a way, chases Charlie Harper (played by Charlie Sheen) and ends up falling in love with him. She was one of the first women in her life, but she acted in an extremely obsessive way and did some hilarious but very strange things during the episodes.

Even though she participated in the CBS series, she continued to participate in other television productions, such as Drive, Comanche Moon, Psych and House, M.D. and The Advantages of Being Invisible.

What happened to Melanie Lynskey?

After the end of Two and a Half Men, the actress continued her career with other interesting roles in both audiovisual media. In cinema, she continued making small appearances in other films that were not so successful, but in series Melanie was part of the fixed cast of some and was involved with these productions for a long time.

This is the case with HBO’s Togetherness, in which she played the role of Michelle Pierson, one of the protagonists. Created by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass and Steve Zissis, the production focused on themes such as marriage and friendship during its 2 seasons, subjects always approached in a very good mood.

However, with the series canceled, Melanie participated in other projects on television, including lending her voice to the character Sharon, from American Dad !. She also starred on Netflix’s Girlboss and brought Zara Skelton to life on TVN’s Sunshine series.

To top it off, she was also the protagonist of the film No longer feel at home in this world, from Netflix.