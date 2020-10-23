Melania walks away to avoid touching Trump’s hand

Melania Trump again gives something to talk about with an apparent public rudeness towards President Donald Trump, when the debate ended.

The second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden took place on Thursday, but the one who caught the last-minute attention was someone who was not debating at all: Melania Trump, what did she do?

But when it was over, the camera was able to capture a strange attitude from the First Lady, although as we have been saying in La Verdad Noticias, it is common to see the presidential couple being very cold.

On this occasion, Melania Trump seemed to move her hand away from her husband’s as they left the stage together, an action that was not discreet and which was seen by millions.

Melania Trump gives something to talk about

While the former Slovenian model has been seen doing this enough times to make a super-cut montage of all the clips, a few seconds captured on camera don’t say much about someone’s relationship, and at the end of the day, the First Lady still He is an accessory to an administration that separated 545 migrant children from their parents.

Still, that didn’t stop the images from going viral and various Twitter users trying to decode the Trumps’ body language.

Earlier this month, before Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the First Lady was embroiled in controversy when recordings obtained by former friend and aide to the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, were released. , which reveals his apparent thoughts on his Christmas duties at the White House.

“They say I’m an accomplice. I’m just like him, I support him. I’m not saying enough, I’m not doing enough where I am,” Melania Trump told Wolkoff in a recording made in 2018. “I’m working hard on the things of Christmas You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decorations? But I have to, right?

“Okay, and then I do it and say I’m working on Christmas and planning Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the kids who broke up?'” She continued. “Give me a fucking break.”

In the recordings you can hear the First Lady of the United States say: Where were you saying something when Obama did that? I can’t go, I was trying to get the child to meet the mother. I didn’t have the opportunity, I need to go through the process and through the Law. ”



