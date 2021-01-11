Melania Trump talks about the attack on the Capitol

First lady Melania Trump made her first comments on Monday, January 1, about the violence that took place in the United States Capitol, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building last week.

In a lengthy written statement posted on the White House website and shared on her Twitter account, she said her heart goes out to the six people who have died since the attack, including two Capitol police officers. .

What did Melania Trump say after the attack on the Capitol?

“I am disappointed and disheartened by what happened last week. I find it shameful that, surrounding these tragic events, there has been lewd gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false and misleading accusations against me, from people who seek to be relevant and have a agenda, “she said.

“This time it is only about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

Melania Trump said she “absolutely condemn the violence” that unfolded on Capitol Hill and said she implores people to “never make assumptions based on a person’s skin color or use different political ideologies as the basis for aggression and violence. cruelty”.

In the statement shared on Melania Trump’s Twitter account (which we will present to you next in Somagnews), the first lady urged people to focus on what unites Americans and not on what causes division.

,”It is inspiring to see that so many have found passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn into violence,” he wrote on the White House website.