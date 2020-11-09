Melania Trump counting days for divorce

According to the claims of the British media, Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump is counting the days for a divorce.

The British Daily Mail newspaper claimed that Melania Trump “counted minutes” to get a divorce after Joe Biden took the chair.

“Melania counts every minute until she leaves her office and gets divorced,” said Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former assistant, as quoted by The Mail. Newman says Melania Trump did not dare to divorce while Trump was in office.

Michael Wolff wrote in his book “Fire and Anger” that Melania Trump burst into tears after Donald Trump’s victory in 2016. According to Wolff, Melania Trump’s tears were not tears of joy but tears of sadness.



