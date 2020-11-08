Melania is “counting the minutes to DIVORCE” of Trump

It is rumored that Donald Trump and Melania will divorce as soon as they leave the White House and that she “counts the minutes”

Donald Trump has lost the 2020 US elections, but could he be about to lose his wife Melania Trump as well? According to some of the statements made by people close to the couple, they could get divorced upon leaving the White House.

Melania Trump is said to have burst into tears when her husband triumphed in 2016, and a friend of hers said that “she never expected him to win,” so those tears may not have been exactly happy ones.

In fact, as we previously reported in Somagnews, First Lady Melania Trump waited five months before moving from New York to Washington to settle in the White House, supposedly because the couple’s son, Barron, “needed to finish school. “.

But Stephanie Wolkoff, Melania’s former adviser and best friend, claimed that Melania was negotiating a post-nuptial agreement to give Barron an equal share of Trump’s fortune.

Ms. Wolkoff alleged that the Trumps had separate rooms in the White House and “a transactional marriage.”

Melania and Donald Trump’s marriage had already ended

His former aide partner Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed the couple’s 15-year marriage was over, adding: “Melania is counting every minute until he’s out of the office and she can get divorced.”

“If Melania tried to take the ultimate humiliation and left while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her. While Winston points out that Donald Trump would have threatened Melania with deportation if she decided to end her marriage.

Despite the cold moments in public, Mrs. Trump, 50, claims she has “a great relationship” with her husband, 74. Meanwhile, he insists they never argue.

Trump’s prenuptial agreement with his second wife, Marla Maples, prevents him from publishing any books or giving critical interviews with him. Attorney Christina Previte said Melania was likely to have accepted a similar code of silence.



